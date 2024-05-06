HULU SELANGOR, May 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) election coordinator Steven Sim today denied any abuse of the federal government’s funds during the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election campaign period.

Sim, who is also the human resources minister, said anyone who believes there was a misuse of government funds has the right to file an election petition in court.

He was commenting on PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remark earlier today where he said Perikatan Nasional (PN) will file an election petition to court if PH wins the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Ahead of early voting tomorrow, the PN chief whip claimed that the coalition has evidence that the unity government has abused its funds, which it said amounted to bribing the voters.

“That’s their right to send a petition report,” Sim said after attending an event held to remember the late Lee Kee Hiong.

“In our campaign so far, I, as the PH election coordinator can say there is none,” he said responding to the vote-buying allegations.

Earlier this month, electoral watchdog Bersih criticised the RM5.21 million announcement by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to upgrade public infrastructure facilities in Kuala Kubu Baru ahead of the by-election.

This was after minister Nga Kor Ming announced an allocation totalling RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor.

Nga, during his visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council.

The move was defended by Selangor PH, which said the announcement was made before the campaigning period and therefore cannot be described as vote buying.