KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) Deputy Youth Chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said today that Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming was insulting the public’s intelligence by describing a RM5.21 million allocation for Kuala Kubu Baru as “good feng shui”.

In a statement, he also said this was a sign of the Pakatan Harapan-led government’s true colours as Nga had made the announcement on April 18 ahead of his press secretary, Pang Sock Tao, being named as the coalition’s by-election candidate for the state seat.

Wan Fayhsal, who is the Machang MP, claimed that the PH government used good governance as a political tool to fish for votes, calling it hypocritical.

“What has happened reveals the hypocritical attitude of Pakatan Harapan leaders to the issue of good governance and administration.

“Good governance practices and professional administration have for a long time been used as political tools by Pakatan Harapan, including DAP, to fish for votes.

“The true attitude of DAP and the Pakatan Harapan leadership is starting to reveal itself one by one,” he said.

Wan Fayhsal also said, in the same statement, that the PH leadership’s silence was disappointing whenever concerns are raised.

“First, people were surprised by the announcement of a project worth RM5.21 million by Nga Kor Ming for the people of Kuala Kubu Baru, which coincided with polling season.

“Coincidentally, the announcement of the project by Nga Kor Ming was followed by the declaration of his former press secretary, Pang Sock Tao, as a candidate.

“The people, once again, have questioned the rationale behind the selection of this candidate as well as the seriousness of Pakatan Harapan in choosing the best representative for the people of Kuala Kubu Bharu,” Wan Fayhsal.

The deputy Youth chief further cited, in his statement, the recent criticism of the allocation by electoral watchdog, the Coalition for Free and Fair Elections (Bersih).

On April 18, Nga said that the Housing and Local Government Ministry has allocated a total of RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor.

Nga, during a visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

The by-election will see a four-cornered clash involving Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut of PN, Hafizah Zainuddin of Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Nyau Ke Xin, who is an Independent candidate.

The Election Commission has set May 11 as polling day and May 7 for early voting.