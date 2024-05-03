HULU SELANGOR, May 3 — The public need not worry about going out to fulfill their responsibilities as voters in Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election on May 11.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this was because the police had taken appropriate measures to ensure public safety and order in the area.

“I was briefed by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain recently about the level of security here and until today the campaign went smoothly without any untoward incident.

“We want this by-election to run smoothly without any intimidation and threats and the public also need not worry about going out to vote,” he said at a press conference after attending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Royal Malaysian Police Academy here today.

He also reminded all parties involved in the by-election to abide by the law while campaigning and not to do things that could threaten public safety and order.

The by-election, which saw a four-cornered contest involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was held following the death of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 last, due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set May 11 as voting day, while early voting is next Tuesday (May 7).

The KKB state constituency has a total of 40,226 registered voters consisting of 39,362 regular voters, 625 policemen, 238 Armed Forces personnel and spouses and one overseas absentee voter. — Bernama