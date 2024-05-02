KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Police have so far approved 28 permits for ceramah or political talks and 25 for campaign activities for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election campaign which began on April 27.

Hulu Selangor District police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said campaigning by the parties contesting had also been held in a harmonious, systematic and controlled manner.

“To ensure every campaign or ceramah held complied with the stipulated regulations, the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD) has monitored every area where campaigning or ceramah is held.

“Police ask that such healthy campaigns continue to be maintained until the final period of campaigning,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed the campaigning period for 14 days from nomination day until 11.59pm May 10.

Ahmad Faizal said police have also opened an investigation paper under Section 4(A) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, in addition to receiving three election-related police reports.

He also advised all candidates and their supporters to respect and obey the stipulated laws and not to cause any provocation or any action that can threaten public peace and security.

Advertisement

“Any party can refer to the police for further action if there are any problems,” he said.

The by-election, which will see a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 after a battle with cancer.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling is on May 11. — Bernama