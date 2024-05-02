HULU SELANGOR, May 2 — Candidates for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election have been urged to focus on issues faced by the local community rather than national issues in their campaign trail.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister Datuk R. Ramanan, also PKR deputy information chief 1, said the candidates should discuss solutions to the problem and hardship the KKB constituents face.

“Don’t take advantage of this by-election to talk about national issues when they should prioritise matters related to KKB,” he said while reminding the candidates to steer away from the ‘slander narrative’.

“...especially regarding government programmes, as if all the initiatives undertaken by the government are bad and don’t benefit the people. Such accusations will ruin the community, whether they are Indian, Malay or Chinese,” he told reporters after attending “Sembang Santai Bersama Kak Wan”, a chat session with the Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, who is also wife to the prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, here today.

When asked about several complaints from KKB residents on the lack of business premises in the constituency, Ramanan said the matter is already in the government’s attention but requires time to resolve.

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

It is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

Early voting is on May 7, and polling is on May 11. — Bernama pic