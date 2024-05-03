PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — Emergency plans are in place to ensure the safety of Malaysian pilgrims in the event of any incident or disaster during the Haj pilgrimage, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He emphasised that the safety of 31,600 Haj pilgrims remains the government’s top priority.

“We are in constant communication with the Saudi Arabian government (to obtain the latest situation). Rest assured that whatever the nature of calamity is, we are always prepared with alternative plans,” he told reporters at the Semarak Aidilfitri programme here today.

Mohd Na’im said this when asked about Tabung Haji (TH) preparations amid reports of heavy rain and flash floods in the northern part of Saudi Arabia, which forced the closure of schools and roads.

Advertisement

He also expressed his confidence that TH personnel would give their full commitment to ensuring the smooth execution of the 2024 Haj operations.

At the same time, the minister advised pilgrims to prioritise their health, maintain discipline and protect Malaysia’s reputation while in the Holy Land so as not to affect the country’s good relations with Saudi Arabia.

“We are the first country to receive Haj visas from the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry this season, so please do not engage in any act or activity that may violate the rules set by the Saudi government,” he said.

Advertisement

The first batch of Haj duty personnel departed on April 30 followed by three groups on May 2, 6 and 9.

The initial flight for pilgrims will commence on May 9, and the final flight is scheduled for June 9. — Bernama