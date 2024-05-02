PUTRAJAYA, May 2 ― Perikatan Nasional (PN) is forced to play the race and religion card, including issues related to vernacular schools, in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election because leaders of the coalition are running out of ideas, says PKR Communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

Therefore, Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, urged the PN machinery in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election to stop playing racial sentiments as it is akin to “shooting themselves in the foot”.

“How many PAS leaders send their children to Chinese schools? I understand that even Hadi's (PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang) grandchildren are sent to Chinese schools,” he told the media after inaugurating the Pakatan Harapan (PH) office in Putrajaya Precinct 11 yesterday.

Fahmi said Malaysia was a country whose people practised moderation, and political parties that played up the race card, including the issue of vernacular schools, were immature.

According to Fahmi, the Opposition is in a 'panic mode' situation because even though it's already the fifth day of the KKB by-election campaign, PAS' main leaders are allegedly still ‘boycotting PN.

“We thought those boycotted were Starbucks (and) KFC, but it seems PN’s candidate is also boycotted,” he said.

Previously, PAS Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari questioned the educational background of the PH candidate for the KKB by-election, Pang Sock Tao.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim could come down to campaign in the by-election at any time.

He said that allegations by the Opposition that Anwar was boycotting the by-election was baseless because the Prime Minister himself had signed the (Pakatan Harapan) candidate’s appointment letter and was in KKB with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for the Raya function on April 26.

In the KKB by-election, Pang will face three challengers, namely Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election is held following the death of its assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed May 11 for polling and May 7 for early voting. ― Bernama