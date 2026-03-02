GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — Police have arrested two more men to assist in investigations into the attack on a man at a shopping mall along Jalan Kelawai here on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the two men, in their 20s, were arrested yesterday and that investigations are ongoing.

“Overall, we have detained six suspects so far to assist in investigations into this case,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the media reported that police had arrested and remanded four suspects, aged between 29 and 40, for between four and five days to facilitate investigations.

On Wednesday, a man sustained serious injuries after being attacked and slashed by another man at a shopping mall before the suspect fled on a motorcycle. — Bernama