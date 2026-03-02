KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking action over the renewed circulation of a video from 2024 showing a Singaporean national allegedly insulting Islam by stepping on the Quran.

The video resurfaced online, prompting complaints from the public and sparking concern and tension within the local community, MCMC said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the individual involved is a Singaporean and that the incident occurred in Singapore.

MCMC is working closely with social media platforms, including Threads, Facebook and TikTok, to ensure appropriate measures are taken, including blocking access to the content in Malaysia.

The commission emphasised that sharing material that touches on religious sensitivities and could threaten social harmony is irresponsible and may result in legal action under current laws.

Members of the public are urged not to upload, share or redistribute the content.

Any information can be reported to MCMC via https://aduan.mcmc.gov.my or to the Royal Malaysia Police for further action.