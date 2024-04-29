KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Ministry of National Unity will launch a detailed Education and Rukun Negara Appreciation Action Plan to align with the National Unity Policy 2021-2030 this August.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, said the action plan will outline how the National Unity Ministry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Communications will collaborate.

“So far, the programme has been implemented on a limited scale without a specific strategy. With this plan, our aim is to develop a more strategic and dynamic approach.

“This plan covers the entire education spectrum, from early education in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, to the university level,” he said when met at the Sejahtera Malaysia Forum here today.

Also in attendance were KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh and UCSI Group chief executive officer and founder Datuk Peter Ng.

In addition, Aaron said efforts to promote the values of the Rukun Negara would be expanded following the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge in Parliament, both in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, last month.

“We also plan to extend the recitation of the pledge to all states, including during the opening of each session of the state legislative assembly and this initiative is outlined in detail in the action plan.

“The five principles of the Rukun Negara should not only be memorised and understood but also actively practiced by our multicultural society to foster closer unity and prevent inter-ethnic conflicts,” he added. — Bernama

* An earlier version of this article contained an error by Bernama which has since been rectified.