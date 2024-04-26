KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The National Unity Ministry has expressed hope that the Harmony Trail programme to reach out to religious leaders and followers at their places of worship in the country will not be politicised by certain parties.

Its minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the programme were visits in the spirit of muhibah to places of worship showcasing togetherness and unity of a Malaysian society made of diverse races, cultures, customs and religious beliefs and its organisation was agreed at a Harmony Committee meeting co-chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and him on October 28.

“We understand in certain states, it might be sensitive as religious affairs are under state jurisdiction but not all (states) can’t.

“We have held it in Labuan and Perlis and the response was encouraging, so I hope it won’t be politicised as it is a series that will be held till November, involving several more states, and tomorrow is it’s officiation at Brickfields (Kuala Lumpur),” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara: Madani Harmony Initiatives programme today.

He added that the Harmony Trail is part of the activities under Madani Harmony Initiatives that will be implemented either as a Harmony Walk, cycling or aboard other vehicles (Harmony Ride) to provide society an understanding on the various religious and cultural beliefs that should be accepted and respected, especially with the various recent 3R (religion, race, royalty) issues.

“If we look back at those issues, the core problems are literacy and understanding from the religious, legal aspects. We assume we know but actually we don’t.

“So through this programme, we stress and use the concept of Understand, Respect and Accept, a religion practiced as we are in a diverse system,” Aaron said.

He added that other activities under the initiative include the World Interfaith Harmony Week, Podcast: Harmony Talk; Interfaith Dialogues, Harmony Documentary, seminars by religious figures of various faiths, and forum on fostering unity among followers of various religions. — Bernama