KUCHING, April 29 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced two men, captured on a vehicle’s dashcam snatching a 58-year-old visually impaired woman’s handbag at Taman Desa Wira in Batu Kawa last week, to 10 years in prison and 10 lashes each.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted Amirudin Bakeri, 21, and Abang Nur Arifin Abang Ali Munawir, 31, on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 394 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

This Section carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and caning or a fine upon conviction.

The crime occurred at 7.56am on April 22 at Taman Desa Wira in Batu Kawa.

The victim was walking alone by the roadside when the two men, on a motorcycle, attempted to snatch her handbag.

She managed to hang on the handbag until a passerby stopped his car to help her.

The incident left her with injuries.

One of the snatchers was detained by a bystander, while the other escaped but he was apprehended at 5pm on the same day at old Kuching Airport Road.

During an identification parade, witnesses confirmed that Amirudin and Abang Nur Arifin were the assailants.

DPP Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim prosecuted the case, while neither Amirudin nor Abang Nur Arifin had legal representation.

Insp Nyaum Ringkai led the investigation and supported by Sgt Azmi Roslan. — The Borneo Post