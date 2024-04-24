PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — Malaysia has urged countries that suspended their contributions to resume their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The agency serves as a vital lifeline for the besieged Palestinians, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry widely known as Wisma Putra said Malaysia welcomed the decision by several countries to resume their contribution to UNRWA.

“It is imperative for nations to re-evaluate their priorities with Israel, given its despicable actions at the expense of the Palestinian people,” it said.

The ministry said Malaysia welcomes the findings of the United Nations Secretary-General by the “Independent Review of Mechanisms and Procedures to Ensure Adherence by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to the Humanitarian Principle of Neutrality”.

Advertisement

It said the report unequivocally rejects Israel’s baseless accusations of United Nations (UN) staff being involved with terrorist organisations.

“The continued propagation of lies, deceit, and misrepresentation by Israel’s propaganda machinery constitute a grave offence against human decency.

“Israel’s false accusation has not only tarnished the agency’s reputation but also undermined the valuable contribution of donor countries, unjustly impeding their support without valid grounds,” the statement read.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the Independent Review Group was established by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on February 5 this year to assess UNRWA’s neutrality following allegations by Israel of the involvement of UNRWA’s staff in the October 7, 2023 attacks.

On Monday, Anadolu Agency reported the Independent Review Group revealed that Israel has yet to provide evidence for its terror-link allegations against personnel of the UNRWA.

According to media reports, the UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly over 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The agency provides crucial support to millions of Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and other areas where large numbers of registered Palestinians live. — Bernama