KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia unreservedly condemns Israel’s continuous, indiscriminate as well as targeted attacks against the Palestinians, including the airstrikes on the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza while Palestinians and more than two billion Muslims worldwide celebrate Aidilfitri.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) today, the barbaric and senseless acts of the Israeli regime clearly exhibit their abhorrence and culture of impunity, going against every principle of humanity, peace and compassion that this holy occasion symbolises.

It said Malaysia stands firm against these acts of state-sponsored terrorism and genocide.

Israel’s continuous aggression will severely hamper the remaining prospects for a ceasefire and peaceful settlement of the conflict, and seriously call into question its intention, if any, for such an objective.

Advertisement

The international community must take resolute and concrete actions to stop these atrocities and the man-made catastrophe in Gaza, and bring to account those responsible for such war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The United Nations Security Council, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court must fulfil their responsibilities. The Security Council must consider establishing an international criminal tribunal to prosecute and bring to justice those responsible for such crimes.

Malaysia remains resolute in its pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict, which has claimed far too many lives and caused so much misery and destruction over the past 75 years, and firmly uphold the principle that Palestinians unequivocally deserve the establishment of their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. — Bernama

Advertisement