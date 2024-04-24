KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The digitalisation strategic plan will be updated in line with digital transformation goals, said Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Ugak Anak Kumbong.

He said the Digital Ministry is currently discussing with seven related agencies to produce a community-based plan which provides opportunities to enable rural communities to be technologically and digitally literate.

The plan includes balanced and equal opportunities for the digital industry in cities and rural areas in line with the government’s aim to implement digital transformation immediately to give the country a competitive edge.

According to him, the plan will be designed with the best inputs to enable Malaysia to compete with other South-east Asian countries.

Advertisement

“This new framework encompasses rural communities to enable them to be digitally friendly.

“We will also ensure that the plan is in line with neighbouring countries like Singapore and Thailand,” he told reporters after officiating at the launch of the Activpayroll office here today.

He said the direction taken by the Digital Ministry comprises three cores — a Digital Malaysia, a Digital Economy and Digital Communities — to improve digitalisation aspects at all levels.

Advertisement

On 5G, he hoped that the network would be improved in rural areas as well as in Sabah and Sarawak to benefit people and industries.

“As the Deputy Minister, I am asking for 5G equality, it provides equal opportunities to industries, what more to areas such as Bintulu, Kuching and nearby Nusarantara, Indonesia,” he said.

On Activpayroll, he said the company has invested RM167 million to set up a new office in Malaysia, which will further strengthen its position in Asia Pacific.

According to Activpayroll executive director for Asia Pacific (Apac) Andrew Philp, the company’s expansion in Malaysia is timely.

“We see our continued investment in our operational teams based in Malaysia to be instrumental in growing and evolving the Activpayroll service in the region.

“With the availability of skilled resources in Malaysia, we are confident of being able to offer the close support our clients need to excel in Apac,” he said.

Activpayroll’s new office will serve as its primary global support service centre (GSS) for both global and Asia Pacific operations.

The new office is set to become Activpayroll’s largest in terms of headcount, with expectations of a robust top-line revenue expansion exceeding 40 per cent.

Furthermore, Activpayroll plans to quadruple its workforce by 2028, supported by an average operational and capital expenditure increase of 37 per cent.

The office has already doubled its number of employees in less than a year.

“In response to the industry’s need for versatile and skilled talent, Activpayroll has invested significantly in training and development programmes to upskill local talent, thereby supporting Malaysia’s goals of becoming a hub of skilled talent pool,” he said. — Bernama