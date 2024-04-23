KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) will camp in several focused areas and reach out to youths from various backgrounds throughout the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election period from this Saturday (April 27).

During the campaign, the AMK will focus on explaining local development and issues as well as national-level issues that touch on community unity, economic growth and the Madani Government’s initiatives, besides fending off the opposition’s slander and propaganda.

The campaign will also be self-mobilised without relying on the government machinery and drawing confidence from the strength of the party grassroots, which is ready to ensure victory in Kuala Kubu Baru.

“We are confident, the youths in Kuala Kubu Baru can stand up as a group of rational, knowledgeable, democratic and mature young generation in facing the current political climate,” the AMK said in a statement today.

The AMK is confident that the aspect of moderation is a crucial element in facing all issues that arise so that they can be tackled properly, harmoniously and in a spirit of unity.

It also said that the AMK Leaderships Council meeting on Saturday (April 20) appointed the Selangor AMK head as director of the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election is being held following the passing of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 27 as nomination day and May 11 as polling day. — Bernama