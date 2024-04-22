KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican has been appointed to chair the Policy Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister (PMAC).

The Prime Minister Office in a statement today said that the PMAC was established by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to provide advisory services related to national development and economic resilience in line with the civil economy.

“The committee also consists of Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Professor Yeah Kim Leng and Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi,” the statement read.

The establishment of this committee follows the end of the term of the Advisory Committee to the Minister of Finance (ACFIN) in February 2024, which was also chaired by Mohd Hassan.

The statement said that the proposals submitted by ACFIN have received due consideration with some of them now in the process of implementation.

The appointed committee members will not receive any payment from the government, the PMO said.