KOTA KINABALU, April 19 ― The remains of the late Tan Sri Joseph Kurup arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here at 11.20pm in a commercial flight.

The flight which was initially scheduled at 9.15am yesterday was cancelled due to ash clouds from Mount Ruang’s volcanic eruption in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, engulfing the air space.

The late Joseph Kurup’s son Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, accompanied his late father’s body.

The late Joseph Kurup’s remains was taken to the Fook Lu Siew Coffin Supplies Sdn Bhd, Jalan Tuaran here and placed there for everyone to pay their last respects.

Services for dignitaries and members of the public to pay their last respects is scheduled from 2pm to 8pm today.

On Wednesday, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, 79, the founder of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN), Kuala Lumpur.

The late Joseph Kurup who was the former Pensiangan Member of Parliament had held the post of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Unity and National Integration).

Joseph Kurup retired from politics last year after being the PBRS president since 1994 and his son Arthur who was the deputy president took over as PBRS president in January last year. ― Bernama