KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Complaints related to sexual harassment against men are seen to be on the increase in the country, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that more than 1,000 complaints of sexual harassment against men of various ages had been received by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) through the KPWKM @ Anti-Sexual Harassment Campaign since it was launched last year.

“At the beginning of this programme, we only received a dozen (complaints of sexual harassment against men). They may be reluctant to report to police (since social stigma of embarrassment leads to under-reporting) but they dared to tell our counsellors.

“(Now) More than 1,000 (male) complainants have come forward to report to the (KPWKM) counsellors and ask for advice from KPWKM (regarding sexual harassment experienced by them),” she said.

Nancy said this after officiating the KPWKM @ Anti-Sexual Harassment Seminar and launching the “Zero Sexual Harassment on Campus” Campaign organised by the Malaysian Social Institute (ISM) in collaboration with International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) here today.

Regarding the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (TAGS), Nancy said the tribunal had started operating on March 11 and was examining and reviewing every complaint it received for follow-up action.

“It is important that we first hear the case, whether it is appropriate to take action (in terms of the law) and they will give advice. So that’s why in terms of statistics at the moment, it’s not very high, but many people have enquired (about TAGS),” she said.

TAGS was established to receive complaints for acts of sexual harassment that occurred on or after March 8, 2024 and it provides an alternative channel to the civil court to handle complaints quickly, easily and at minimal cost for victims to take action against the perpetrators to obtain the right to compensation for damages caused by the harassment experienced.

When asked to comment on the staging of the “Fashion Show Janda di Temerloh”, a curiosity which went viral recently, Nancy advised organisers to adjust the content of an event accordingly, to suit the cultural context of whichever community in the country.

“The cultural angle should also be studied (before organising an event or ceremony) because I believe that the surrounding community will be stirred (if the event is not compatible with the culture of the local community),” she said.

Media reported earlier that the fashion show which was to be held on April 21 at Mentakab in Temerloh was cancelled after receiving objections from various parties including netizens. — Bernama