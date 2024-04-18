HULU SELANGOR, April 18 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated a total of RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project here.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council (MPKK).

“Of that amount, RM4.16 million is channelled through MPHS, while RM664,000 is allocated to MPKK in Hulu Selangor,” he said at the Sentuhan Kasih KPKT programme here today. The event was held in conjunction with Nga’s working visit to Kuala Kubu Baru here.

Nga said among the projects to be implemented through this allocation were the repair and upgrading of 10 MPHS stalls at Jalan Abdul Hamid and the Rasa Public Market here.

During the visit, he also launched the Jalan Padang Tembak Volunteer Fire Brigade and announced an allocation of RM10,000 to enhance the efficiency of the volunteer team.

Nga also visited the Sri Sithi Vinayagar Temple here and handed over RM127,050 to the Sri Sithi Vinayagar Temple Association for the renovation works of the existing building.

“KPKT has also approved RM250,000 for Persatuan Penganut Dewa Siaw Kong dan Dewi Lee Ma to repair the old and dilapidated building.

“It is part of the RM50 million financial assistance allocated by the unity government to Non-Muslim Places of Worship (RIBI) organisations nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga said the Rumah Madani Rakyat project in Kampung Air Panas here was ready to be handed over to residents to replace their old houses that are dilapidated and no longer safe to live in.

“KPKT is committed to continuing the Sentuhan Kasih KPKT programme based on needs and it is one of KPKT’s initiatives to ensure the comfort and well-being of the people of Hulu Selangor. — Bernama