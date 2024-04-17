KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The number flood victims recorded in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan saw a slight increase from 487 at noon today to 534 as at 4pm today while the number remained unchanged in Melaka .

According to a report from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), four temporary flood relief centres (PPS) have been opened, comprising three in Selangor and one in Negeri Sembilan.

In Selangor, three PPS were activated in Klang with 12 victims from three families, Kuala Selangor (54 victims from 13 families) and Petaling (334 victims from 77 families) as at 4pm this afternoon.

The InfoBencanaJKM portal said the three PPS in operation are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Merbau Sempak, Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor (MPKS) Desa Coalfields and SK Sungai Binjai which is the latest PPS opened.

In Negeri Sembilan, a statement issued by the Negeri Sembilan Disaster Control Centre (PKOB), State Disaster Management Committee (PKOB) of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), said another PPS was opened at 12.30pm this afternoon at Surau Kampung Nerambai, Rembau and accomodated 70 victims.

According to the state PKOB, JPBN (APM), some areas, including Taman Linggi Idaman have yet to receive electricity supply after Tenaga Nasional Berhad had closed down supply due to floods.

“Efforts are underway to ensure proper electricity supply in such areas in stages, depending on the situation at the respective areas,” said the statement.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims housed at the PPS in Alor Gajah remained at 55 as at 4pm.

The Melaka JPBN secretariat Lt Kol (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said the number of families at the PPS in Balai Raya Bukit Balai remained at 13 families.

Kamarulsyah said areas affected by floods are Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Padang Keladi, Kampung Taboh Naning, Pekan Lubok China dan Kampung Sungai Jernih, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Durian Tunggal, Kampung Brisu and Kampung Pulau.

As for observation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage telemetry station, NADMA said rivers at two localities had recorded danger level, namely Sungai Klang in Selangor and Sungai Besut in Terengganu. — Bernama