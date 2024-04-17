KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — MIC will its party elections for the 2024-2027 term from April 27 to July 7, according to its president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

Vigneswaran said the process will start with the nomination of candidates for the heads of MIC Youth, Wanita MIC, MIC Putera and MIC Puteri at division level will be held on April 27, followed by the election on May 4 and 5.

“The nomination of candidates for the MIC Putera and MIC Puteri at the central level will be held on June 8 followed by the election on June 15.

“Meanwhile, the nomination of candidates for division heads will be held on May 10, 11 and 12, followed by the election on May 17, 18 and 19,” he said at a press conference after chairing the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the MIC headquarters here today.

He said for the nomination of candidates for the party’s highest committee at central and state levels will be held simultaneously on June 22, followed by elections on July 6 and 7 with all the elections being conducted within four hours.

Vigneswaran also gave assurances that the Party Committee election for this term will be held in a more organised manner to avoid problems.

At the same time, he also expressed his desire to keep Datuk Seri M Saravanan as the party’s deputy president as long as he is still serving MIC.

Earlier, on March 26, Vigneswaran defended his position as MIC president after winning the position for the 2024-2027 term unopposed for the third time in a row in the party election.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election, he said MIC will support any candidate from the unity government contesting in the by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election will be held on May 11 following the death of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission set nominations to be held on April 27 while early voting day is May 7. — Bernama