PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Muslim World League, with the cooperation of the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia, is organising the Global Ulama Conference, to be held for two days from May 7 to 8 in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the matter has been approved by the Cabinet after receiving a memorandum from the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“The government supports the holding of the conference in the hope that it will be able to gather scholars to discuss the latest matters involving the Muslim world, including extremism,” he told the media today.

It will be the second Global Ulama Conference to be organised.

Advertisement

The first, which emphasised the concept of unity, justice and harmony between Islamic leaders and society and bringing the message of unifying the ummah, was held in July 2022 in Subang Jaya, Selangor, and involved 20 countries. — Bernama

Advertisement