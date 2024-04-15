PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — E-commerce platform Lazada has been instructed to delete all content relating to advertising and sale of locally produced ginseng candy “Kingu Ginseng Candy” that contains tadalafil, the Health Ministry (MoH) said.

The ministry said that the results of an investigation by the Food Safety and Quality programme showed that the product label did not comply with requirements under the Food Regulations 1985, as there was no name and address of the manufacturer, packager, distributor, and the rights holder for its manufacture and import.

The ministry’s statement follows media reports on the advisory issued by the Singapore Food Agency regarding the product.

Tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction and medication containing tadalafil can only be prescribed by a doctor or obtained at a pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription, the ministry said, adding that using tadalafil without the supervision of a doctor could result in serious health side effects such as the loss or reduction of sight and hearing, severe low blood pressure that could lead to stroke or heart attack.

The ministry urged traders, including those online, who have stock of the product to stop all sales immediately, and any party preparing or selling any food item containing harmful, poisonous ingredients, or ingredients that could adversely affect the health of those who consume it, will be committing an offence under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983.

The safety status of products in the market, including food products suspected to be laced with scheduled poisons, such as tadalafil, will always be monitored, the ministry said.

Out of 1,575 product samples seized since 2018 on suspicions of containing scheduled poisons, 32 samples, or 2.03 per cent, were found to contained unpermitted scheduled poisons, the ministry added. — Bernama