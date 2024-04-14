KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Indian community needs to empower and strengthen itself in the economic field, especially as traders and small and medium entrepreneurs.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk R. Ramanan, said this in his Tamil New Year, Vaisakhi and Vishu greetings to all Tamil, Sikh and Malayalee communities in Malaysia

“I often emphasise the aspect of unity among the Indian community in this country. We must unite. We need the strength of this ‘otrumai’ (unity) in order to guarantee hope, and safeguard the fate of the Indian people in this country.

Advertisement

“Along with the national development process, the Indian community also needs to move forward, especially in the economic field. Therefore, I am working on various initiatives for the Indian community to empower themselves in the economic field,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ramanan said that when he launched the Prosperity Empowerment and A New Normal for Indian Women (PENN) programme, yesterday, he heard the extraordinary success stories of Indian women who worked hard to build success.

“Today they are successful and outstanding entrepreneurs. Their determination to advance to a better and higher level is also my hope in introducing the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Financing Empowerment Scheme (Spumi Goes Big), and the PENN programme. We need to have a mission and a target,” he said.

Advertisement

Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) has allocated a special fund, of RM50 million, to empower Indian women entrepreneurs through PENN, which would benefit over 7,100 new Indian Sahabat Usahawan, increasing the total beneficiaries to 10,200, including 3,100 existing Sahabat Usahawan.

Ramanan said that AIM’s initiative is in line with the aspirations of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the nation-building process.

Meanwhile, he also prayed that this year will continue to bring light of joy, happiness and well-being to those who observe Tamil New Year, Vaisakhi and Vishu celebrations.

“I also pray that Malaysia will continue to achieve success under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said. — Bernama