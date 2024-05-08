KUCHING, May 8 — The Sarawak Legislative Assembly today paid tribute to the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, the long-serving chief minister and governor, who died on February 20 this year.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said that the demise of Taib was a great loss to Sarawak.

“His sacrifice, contribution, and dedication will always be remembered by every level of leadership and people in the propelling of development in Sarawak to the highest level,” the premier said.

He said that the late Taib had always encouraged close cooperation among various racial and religious backgrounds by introducing the concept of “Confluence of Rivers”, that is, unity in diversity towards forming a united society.

He said Taib had always ensured that the rights of Sarawak were nurtured for the protection of economic interests for harmony and sovereignty.

“Because of that, let us all continue his efforts to protect the sovereignty, unity, and harmony that has been maintained all this while,” he said.

Abang Johari said the late Taib had always stressed the importance of the socio-economic development of the people by reducing the gap between urban and rural areas.

He said this is to ensure that the rural society is not left behind in development.

Abang Johari also credited Taib for the setting up of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in 1992, the Sarawak campus of Curtin University in Miri in 1999, and the Sarawak campus of Swinburne University of Technology in Kuching in 2000.

“The late Taib wanted the people of Sarawak to have the chance to attain higher education,” he said.

Taib was born in Miri on May 21, 1936.

He started his early education at St Joseph Primary School in Miri before he pursued his secondary education at St Joseph Secondary School in Kuching.

After passing his Senior Cambridge examination, he continued his tertiary education at Adelaide University, Australia, where he graduated with a law degree.

Upon graduation, he joined the Crown Council in 1962 as a public prosecutor.

At the age of 27, he joined politics by becoming a member of the State Cabinet on July 22, 1963, after the formation of Malaysia.

He assumed as Sarawak's fourth chief minister on May 26, 1981, after winning the Sebandi by-election.

He stepped down as the chief minister on February 28, 2014, after 33 years, and was appointed as governor on March 1, 2014.