IPOH, April 14 — The three-old daughter of a couple who passed away in a road accident involving two vehicles at KM 51.3, Jalan Raya Timur-Barat (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli, near Gerik on April 7, passed away yesterday morning.

The youngest child of retired army personnel Kamizan Kasimon, 42, and wife Noor Asmah Mat Zainal, 38, who died in the road accident, was admitted to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh, died while receiving treatment.

Gerik police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood when contacted by Bernama confirmed the death of the three-year-old at HRPB.

The latest fatality raised the number of deaths in the accident to four, since the 54-year-old driver of a Toyota Innova (MPV) that was also involved in the accident, had passed away at the Taiping Hospital at 11.20pm on the night of the accident, while receiving treatment.

In the 12.20 pm accident, the couple and their two children in a Proton Persona were involved in the accident when their Proton Persona lost control and veered into the opposite lane before crashing into the MPV.

The couple were killed in the accident while their two children, a 10-year old son and the three year-old daughter suffered injuries together with five passengers travelling in the Toyota Innova. — Bernama

