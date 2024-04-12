KUCHING, April 12 ― Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had recently engaged in discussions concerning the Central Database Hub (Padu).

In disclosing this, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said however, no further deliberations on the matter have occurred with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli up to yesterday.

“Thus far, there hasn’t been a meeting concerning Padu with Rafizi.

“Nevertheless, a dialogue has transpired between our Premier and Prime Minister regarding the Padu issue, and we are currently scrutinising its implementation in Sarawak,” she told reporters without further detailing on the said discussion when met during her Aidilfitri open house at Wisma Sabati, Jalan Bako here today.

When questioned about the latest developments concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sharifah Hasidah reiterated the unwavering commitment to its implementation, with its steadfast focus on Sarawak’s interests.

“Regarding MA63, this matter is ongoing, and we never deny our struggle in MA63 as it is the foundation of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), which is Sarawak first,” she affirmed.

Emphasising the importance of patience and perseverance in addressing MA63 related demands, she said: “We will continue this regardless of whether we make progress quickly or slowly.

“The key is maintaining positive relations with the federal government, and discussions will persist.”

Among those present at the open house were Abang Johari and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. ― The Borneo Post