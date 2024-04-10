KUCHING, April 10 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the people of Sarawak should always focus on unity.

He said this when asked by reporters about the dissolution of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and its members joining the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), a component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said PSB leaders and supporters believed in unity under the GPS government.

He said what is important is that they have acknowledged what GPS has done to the state.

“So, the whole of Sarawak should be united as one, no need for us to be busy on shoe issue and other matters,” he said, referring to the latest controversy where authorities seized 1,145 pairs of shoes from shoe company Vern’s Holding Sdn Bhd to probe whether the shoe logo on its soles resembles the word “Allah” in Arabic calligraphy.

It was reported that police will be working with the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to investigate the matter.

1,145 pairs of shoes were seized in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kedah. There have been no arrests made.

Abang Johari, also GPS chairman, said accepting former key members and supporters of PSB into PDP was the decision of both parties.

“You must look at the other perspective that PSB has been dissolved, meaning that there is no more political entity there,” he said.

He said the key members and supporters of PSB have decided to join PDP.

“So, let it be there. What is more important is that PSB leaders have acknowledged the policies of the GPS government.

“In the last state election, they had questioned our policies. But now they acknowledged that GPS has delivered and we have a clear direction on what we are going to do with Sarawak,” he said.