PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Vern’s Holding Sdn Bhd today gave its statement to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) regarding the issue of the logo resembling the word Allah on the soles of its shoes.

Its founder Datuk Seri Ng Chuan Hoo, also known as Ah Foo, 51, was present to give his statement to Jakim officials for almost an hour since 11 am.

Met by reporters after giving his statement, Ng said his company would give full cooperation regarding Jakim's investigation and to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on the issue.

Acknowledging that the matter may offend Muslims, he apologised and hoped the issue will be used as a lesson in the future.

“Ah Foo apologises on this issue, I learned from this misunderstanding and will be more sensitive and careful in the future.

“In the future, doing business one has to be careful and respectful,” he said while repeatedly bowing his head to apologise after the issue emerged.

Ng said when the issue arose, he ordered that the shoes be kept and not to be sold in any shop.

“Ah Foo kept giving instructions to keep them and not to sell again... the first step is respect,” he said.

Earlier, a three-minute video went viral on social media about a man claiming that the Vern’s shoes he bought displayed a logo believed to be the word Allah.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today that 1,145 pairs of shoes were seized to assist in the investigation into the logo of the shoes allegedly resembling the word Allah.

Previously, Razarudin said eight reports were lodged on the issue of the logo of a famous shoe company allegedly resembling the word Allah on the soles of its shoes.

According to him, an investigation paper was opened to investigate the matter under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama