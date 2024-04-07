KUCHING, April 7 — The decision of former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leaders and members to join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is proof that local opposition parties do not have the conviction to be in a political struggle for the long haul, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman said this political shift further validated his prediction that PSB was merely a “one election party”.

“They have contributed positively to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) victory (in the last state election). Looking at all the election results of many areas, they have successfully disguised themselves as the opposition and substantially split the opposition votes.

“Maybe that is the reward from the GPS chairman to allow the elected representatives (from PSB) to join one of the GPS-member party for their assistance rendered during the state election in 2021,” he told reporters when met after presenting cheques to recipients of the Tertiary Education Assistance Fund for Stampin at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

He was asked to comment on the announcement made at the PDP Unity Night event in Sibu on Saturday, that Bawang Assan assemblyman and former PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other members of the now-dissolved party have been officially accepted into PDP.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, hoped that the people would “see through the act” of local opposition parties.

“They don’t have the conviction and stamina to go for a long-haul political struggle for the people and for a better system in our state,” he said.

Chong nevertheless congratulated PDP for having growth in strength with the addition of new members.

During the PDP Unity Night event, Wong announced that PSB members had been accepted en bloc into PDP, after his party’s dissolution was approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He thanked PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing and party leaders and members for welcoming them into the party.

“PSB as an opposition party has now become history. We are sad in a way that the party we founded and formed had to be dissolved, but we are happy to have chosen a new home. We are happy with our decision.

“PDP and the newly dissolved PSB are now united into one big family,” he said.

During the event, it was also announced that Wong had been appointed as PDP senior vice president, while Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa will serve as the party’s vice presidents. — The Borneo Post