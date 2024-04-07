IPOH, April 7 — An army veteran in his 40s and his wife were killed while eight others were injured in an accident involving two cars East-West Highway near the Banjaran Titiwangsa rest area in Gerik today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a distress call was received at 12.23pm.

At the scene, firemen found that a Toyota Innova vehicle with a man and four women had crashed head-on with a Proton Persona carrying the couple, a female baby and two boys.

All of the victims had already been removed from the two vehicles when firemen reached the scene.

The victims’ bodies and those injured were taken to the Gerik hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, Gerik police chief, Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said investigations revealed that the Proton Persona car driven by a 42-year-old man was travelling from the direction of Gerik towards Jeli, Kelantan, accompanied by his wife and two children.

“When arriving at the scene, it is believed that the driver lost control, entered the opposite lane, and collided with a Toyota Innova multipurpose vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man with five family members as passengers, travelling from the opposite direction, from Jeli towards Gerik.

“This accident resulted in the driver and front passenger of the Proton Persona, aged 38, suffering severe injuries and confirmed dead at the scene.

“The other victims sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Gerik Hospital,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged members of the public with information on the accident to contact the traffic investigation officer of the Gerik District Police Headquarters, Sub Insp Zulkifli Buang, at 019-5981659 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama