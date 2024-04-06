SHAH ALAM, April 6 — Selangor police will carry out Op Selamat 22 in 30 locations identified as crash hotspots in the state from April 8 to 13 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive period.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said among the locations identified were the Ijok-Kuala Selangor route, Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway, KM 407-KM410 of the North-South Highway, Jalan Pelaburan Barat, Jalan Meru, Jalan Salak-Sepang and Jalan Serdang Jaya.

“In this operation, a total of 11 speed trap operations and seven Ops Lancar (high traffic operations) will be implemented with a strength of 843 officers and personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department to ensure traffic moves smoothly.

“Op Selamat 22 will also involve police cooperation with relevant agencies such as the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the highway concessionaires to ensure the safety of road users throughout this festive season,” he said.

He said this after inaugurating the Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and a breaking-of-fast ceremony with police and highway concessionaire personnel here today.

Hussein said the coordinated cooperation was part of the police’s efforts to ensure smooth travel and reduce accidents as people return to their villages and head back to the city after the Hari Raya holidays.

He said Op Selamat this time would involve a total of 7,114 officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the community when most people would be heading back to their hometowns. — Bernama

