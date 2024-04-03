KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — The power supply outage in Labuan on Monday (April 1) was caused by a damaged underground cable, said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior general manager (asset management), Mohd Yusmanizam Mohd Yusof.

He said that the power disruption began at 4.22pm and affected the Labuan Old Jetty area, Masjid India, Alliance Bank Building, Melati Inn Hotel, Roro Ferry Terminal, Labuan Ferry Terminal, Labuan Liberty Port, the Jalan OKK Abdullah area, Dataran Post Office, Mariner Hotel, Jalan Bunga Anggerik and Jalan Bunga Dahlia.

“The Labuan Zone SESB was notified of the power supply disruption at 4.22pm before an inspection was conducted by SESB’s technical team,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Yusmanizam, once the exact location of the damaged underground cable was identified, work to restore the power supply was carried out promptly and in stages. — Bernama

