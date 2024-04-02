SUNGAI BESI, Apr 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said more than 30,000 passengers will depart from the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) this weekend for Aidilfitri, at the rate of 40 buses per hour.

With the surge of passengers returning to their hometowns, Loke urged online bus ticketing platforms to implement the QR code check-in system at once if they have not already to reduce congestion.

“As of now, a few main online ticketing service providers which are GoHub, BusOnlineTicket and RedBus have successfully upgraded the system integration with TBS for QR code usage,” the transport minister told reporters during his visit to the nationwide bus terminal here.

He also added that the long queue to obtain the QR codes was an issue during Aidilfitri season last year, and implementing the QR code service would ease the traffic in the terminal.

Loke said a bus will depart from TBS every 1.5 minutes during the peak period for the upcoming festive holidays.

“The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has approved 218 additional buses as of May 29, 2024 through the Temporary Change of License to carry the demand of tickets,” he said, adding that the deadline for operators to apply is at 4pm today.

This year, 70 per cent of tickets were sold online and the tickets heading to the Peninsular east coast are sold out unless the newly approved additional buses have added tickets.

The Road Transport Department will also regularly come unannounced to audit the buses and to conduct tests on bus drivers ensuring they are not under the influence of drugs, Loke said.

In handling the volume of passengers, TBS has increased the number of staff on duty, increased ticket counters and will heighten their security measures.