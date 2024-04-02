ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 2 — The Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) has increased border controls, especially in the waters west and east of Johor, to curb any cross-border criminal activities ahead of Aidilfitri.

Its commander ACP Muhd Zailani Abdullah said that nine patrol boats, with a strength of 72 personnel, were involved in the “Ops Taring Gelora Khas” operation, conducted in conjunction with Aidilfitri, which started yesterday.

“Based on geographical factors, and the length and breadth of the state’s waters, we have arranged the assignment steps at the border, especially in the ‘hotspot’ area.

“Among them are the waters east of Johor, especially near Batam, and west of the state near Karimun, Indonesia, to curb cross-border criminal activities,” he said, at a press conference on the PPM Region Two Patrol Vessels and the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) rendezvous programme, here, yesterday.

Also present was Singapore PCG commander, SAC Cheang Keng Keong.

Muhd Zailani added that Region Two PPM has always cooperated with the PCG and exchanged information, to maintain peace at the border.

“Thus far we have very close and harmonious relations, sharing information to act at the border,” he said. — Bernama

