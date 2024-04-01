SERDANG, April 1 — Authorities have recovered the body of an Indonesian woman reported missing alongside her daughter after being swept away by strong currents while fishing in a monsoon drain in Jalan KP 4/9 Kota Perdana, Seri Kembangan.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the body of the 38-year-old woman was found at 12.17pm by the search and rescue team at Lombong D’Island near Taman Lacattage, Putra Perdana, approximately 10 kilometres from the site of the incident.

“The victim’s identity has been confirmed by her husband. The search for their four-year-old daughter is ongoing,” he said.

In the incident at around 5pm yesterday, the couple and their three children were fishing at the monsoon drain when the strong currents swept them away.

The husband, aged 40, and the couple’s nine-year-old son managed to save themselves, while their 10-year-old eldest son was found drowned about one kilometre away from the scene. — Bernama

