PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the initial reforms implemented by the government not only have borne fruit in terms of increased investment but also won international admiration for the determination shown by the government, public sector and civil servants in making it happen.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said among the reforms was the enactment of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2023, which makes the government more disciplined in fiscal matters and ensures better management of the country’s economy.

“The FRA means that the finance minister decides to delegate some of his tasks to be directly monitored by Parliament; so that he will not be as free (to do what he wants) as before.

“I did this because it will also help boost the confidence of the public, as well as domestic and foreign investors,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly here today.

Anwar said that the country cannot be saved from high debt if financial management is not corrected, deficits are not reduced, and budget management is not conducted more prudently.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we have always emphasised the issue of governance. There have been many discussions and debates about governance issues and why corruption is being fought fiercely. Some suggest that we should take a soft and lenient approach, and carry out work as usual, but this is not our choice.

“I am confident that Malaysia has the ability to elevate its dignity and status as a fully developed country, but it must start with leadership that has integrity and civil servants who are committed to change as much as possible.

“There’s no use for new leadership to maintain all the old methods... we can benefit from the good ones, but the habit of enriching leaders and enriching oneself cannot be allowed,” he stressed.

Anwar added that his Madani government is also determined to remain firm in combating corruption, despite objections and demands to reduce controversies related to it. — Bernama