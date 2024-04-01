KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysia’s year-to-date air passenger traffic grew significantly by 21.4 per cent to 15.3 million as of February 2024, compared to 12.6 million passengers recorded in the same period in 2023.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said its air passenger traffic forecast for this year would range between 93.9 million and 107.1 million passengers, underscoring the anticipated growth trajectory in the aviation sector.

“The recovery momentum is further evidenced by February 2024’s passenger traffic reaching 95.4 per cent of February 2019,” it said in a statement today.

Mavcom said that in February 2024, the country witnessed passenger traffic attaining 8.1 million, a substantial 12.6 per cent month-on-month increase from January 2024, which recorded 7.19 million passengers.

This marked a substantial 34.8 per cent year-on-year growth compared to February 2023, which recorded 6.01 million passengers, it added.

“Domestic and international passenger traffic contributed to 49.3 per cent and 50.7 per cent of overall traffic in February 2024, respectively, marking a 3.2 percentage point increase in domestic passenger traffic share compared with January 2024,” it said.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the aviation sector was on a trajectory towards robust recovery, with air passenger traffic for February 2024 showcasing a significant upturn.

He said the present data indicated that the demand for air travel in Malaysia may reach the pre-pandemic level by the end of this year and potentially surpass it in 2025.

“However, the current aircraft capacity remains a pressing issue due to supply chain disruption, causing delays in aircraft deliveries.

“Therefore, it is imperative that airlines meticulously plan their network and allocate their resources efficiently.

“In addition, airport operators must ensure that existing infrastructures are sufficient and able to accommodate the increased demand to maintain a high degree of service quality,” he said.

Saripuddin noted that the significant uptick in air travel was also a reflection of restored faith in safe travel and a resurgent desire for connection, underscoring the aviation sector’s pivotal role in facilitating not just economic vitality but also the rekindling of connections.

As a regulator, he said Mavcom was keenly aware of these developments and remained committed to ensuring that the sector’s growth continues to be matched by our robust consumer protection and service quality frameworks as well as regulatory oversight.

“This ensures that the recovery is not only strong but also equitable and sustainable,” he added. — Bernama