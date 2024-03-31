JOHOR BARU, March 31 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department received 1,047 calls related to open burning due to the hot weather from Jan 30 until yesterday.

Its director, Siti Rohani Nadir, said 46 of these calls were related to peat fires.

“Among the hotspot areas are Muar, Pontian, Segamat, Pengerang, Pagoh and Mersing, which have peat soil areas and have recorded the highest number of cases.

“Even though we are in the (monsoon) transition phase, the scorching weather persists, and we are still receiving calls related to fires up until yesterday,” she told reporters after the launch of the Fire Safety Campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Amart Community Complex here today.

She also urged all quarters, including waste disposal site owners, not to engage in open burning in their areas.

Meanwhile, Siti Rohani said only 30 per cent of personnel across Johor were granted leave for the upcoming festive season.

“However, if there are urgent needs, they can be recalled to duty,” she said. — Bernama