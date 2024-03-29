LAHAD DATU, March 29 ― The remand order for the 13 teenagers linked to the death of a male vocational college student has been extended until April 4.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani allowed the suspects, aged between 16 and 19, to be further remanded following an application by investigating officer ASP Suddin Tjinke to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The 13 suspects were arrested to assist in the murder of Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Muhd Narul Azwan, 17, who was found dead in the vocational college dormitory by a warden at 6.50am on March 22. ― Bernama

