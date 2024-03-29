PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The federal government said today it will need to review some matters and list down suggested items before coming up with a final proposed deal with Opposition MPs.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said the proposal will only be presented to the Opposition after it receives thumbs up from political leaders in the government.

“There are a few suggestions that we are drawing up and we are assessing a few matters.

“The next step is to present it to the leadership council in the government,” the communications minister told reporters here.

