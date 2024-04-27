KLUANG, April 27 — The Johor state government will ensure that the lack of water supply in the state, especially during festive periods such as Aidilfitri, do not recur by formulating several solutions.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that even though the water supply issue that occurred during Hari Raya Aidilfitri was not serious but it still had a negative effect on those affected, adding that the state government would ensure that there were ‘zero’ water supply issues for Hari Raya next year.

“I heard that in badly affected areas, including in Kluang district, they faced nearly two weeks of water issues, and each time I heard of it, I was concerned and worried... if possible (I want) these problems settled immediately.

“To overcome this... I not only discussed with the state executive council members but also with experienced individuals such as Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad (Simpang Renggam MP) and others,” he said during his speech at the Simpang Renggam Umno division Aidilfitri Open House at the Simpang Renggam district council commerce centre near here today.

Besides the water supply problem, he said his administration would try to overcome flooding that occurred during the monsoon season, and that several measures, including flood mitigation projects at several dams in the state, had been taken and implemented in stages.

“We don’t want floods to happen every rainy or monsoon season and force those affected to evacuate to relief centres.

Besides developing Johor by making it unique and less exposed to economic instability, we also need to overcome problems faced by the people,” he added. — Bernama