KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A man was unconscious and injured in the face after being assaulted in Jalan Memanda 9, Jalan Ampang, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said as a result, a 44-year-old man working as a personal driver was arrested around 10pm yesterday in Jalan Kg Melayu Tambahan, Ampang.

He said preliminary investigations found that the cause of the incident was because the victim had allegedly made lewd gestures towards the suspect driving a Toyota Alphard after the vehicle suddenly stopped in front of him at a toll plaza around 1.20pm.

“After that, the suspect got out of the car and knocked on the victim’s car window and immediately hit him until he fell unconscious. The suspect also kicked the car door on the right side. The estimated loss is about RM 2,000,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azam said the victim received treatment at Hospital Ampang and was diagnosed with ‘hematoma right eye’.

He said the suspect was remanded for four days until April 30 and the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief. — Bernama

