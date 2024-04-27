KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his condolences to the families of the 10 heroes who died in the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopter crash in Lumut, Perak on Tuesday.

The condolence message was shared by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his Facebook today.

In addition, Anwar also thanked the president for his concern over the incident that shocked the country.

“Thank you, President Erdogan, for the message at a time when the country is mourning the passing of 10 heroes in the RMN helicopter crash in Lumut, Perak,” he said.

Advertisement

Anwar also shared the contents of the condolence message sent by Erdogan.

“Your Excellency Prime Minister (Anwar), Dear Brother. I learned with deep sorrow that 10 crew members lost their lives in the military helicopter crash that occurred in Malaysia’s Perak State.

“We wish God’s mercy to the martyrs, I express my condolences on behalf of my nation and myself to Your Excellency, the grieving families of those who lost their lives, and the friendly Malaysian people,” according to Erdogan’s message.

Advertisement

Last Tuesday, the country was shocked by the crash of two helicopters belonging to RMN which crashed while conducting a parade exercise in conjunction with the 90th anniversary of RMN.

The incident which happened at the RMN Base, Lumut killed all 10 members in the two helicopters — Bernama