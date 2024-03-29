PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has today urged parents to keep their children who are not yet 13 away from social media such as TikTok.

He said the Communications Ministry is also planning a tour in collaboration with the Education Ministry to spread awareness on the dangers of underage and unsupervised use of social media.

“I ask for parents’ cooperation to always be aware, and make sure children below 13 years old do not use TikTok,” he said here.

MORE TO COME

