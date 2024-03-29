PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The government is seeking to implement some similar aspects of Thailand’s concert tax break policy in Malaysia, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said this is to attract more events to the country and to build a more seamless system in Malaysia, amid grouses over Singapore’s recent exclusive right to Taylor Swift in the region.

“At the Communications Ministry, we are looking at some aspects of this, because previously, we have the Film in Malaysia Incentive (Fimi).

“So we are looking at a perhaps a similar structure, one proposal — we call it Concerts and Events in Malaysia Incentive (Cemi),” he told reporters at Bernama’s breaking fast event here.

Advertisement

He said this effort would require his ministry to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ministry of Finance.

Only then, Putrajaya would then be able to asses what incentives that could be provided and ensure the country has the capacity and facilities to house and host international events, Fahmi said.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Thailand will offer tax waivers to organisers of large international concerts, sporting events, and festivals to attract big events.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift exclusively performed in Singapore for her “Era's Tour” concert as the island-state agreed on an exclusive deal to host her concert in the Asean region.

Earlier this week, Communications Ministry also denied claims that foreign artistes are not allowed to stay in Malaysia two days before a performance and must leave the country two days after.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said event organisers would generally apply for the necessary work period for foreign artistes or crews according to the categories outlined by the Central Agency for Application of Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) — and the maximum temporary working period for each application is up to 90 days.