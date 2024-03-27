KUALA LUMPUR, 27 March 27 — The government aims for the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) to record RM367.8 billion in realised investments by 2030 through three new focus areas.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said NCER plans to become a world-class economic and technological hub through three new areas of focus — advanced services, high value manufacturing and modern agriculture.

He said the two drivers of change that will support the plan are Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and applying digital usage.

At the 31st Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) Meeting he chaired today, the prime minister said he had examined the main issues related to the NCER Strategic Development Plan 2024-2030.

Advertisement

“From 2021 to 2022, NCER contributed 34 per cent (RM197 billion) of the total approved investments,” he noted in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) today.

Anwar said the meeting also discussed the “Facilitation@NCER” initiative to drive and realise investments in the corridor region. “This will involve coordination with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) for ease of access to information, management of investment relationships, adjustment of services and use of the On-Track digital management platform,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi as well as the relevant Menteri Besar as NCIA council members. — Bernama

Advertisement