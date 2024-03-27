KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Former high-ranking officials from the Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Finance are among the 47 prosecution witnesses scheduled to testify in the corruption and money laundering trial of Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, the deputy chief of the Bersatu Segambut branch.

This trial pertains to the Jana Wibawa project which will be conducted at the Sessions Court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh informed reporters of this matter after the case mention before Judge Suzana Hussin today, adding that the full names and positions of the said witnesses would only be disclosed during the trial.

During today’s proceedings, Farah Yasmin informed the court that the prosecution had submitted their list of 47 witnesses to the defence and requested that they should not be tampered with throughout the trial.

She further indicated that in compliance with Section 402B of the Criminal Procedure Code, the prosecution team would furnish the witness statements to the defence within 14 days from the witnesses’ court testimony date.

“The documents related to this case have been handed over to the defense pursuant to Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code,” she said, which was confirmed by Adam Radlan’s lawyer, Alaistair Brandah Norman.

The court subsequently ordered that all statements of the prosecution witnesses be furnished to the defence within 14 days prior to their testimony and scheduled May 9 for the next case mention.

The previously scheduled dates for the 15-day trial beginning in May this year have been maintained: May 27 to 29, June 10 to 12, July 9 to 11, July 22 to 24, and August 5 to 7.

On February 21 last year, Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 and seven per cent of an RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

The offences were allegedly committed at a restaurant in Dutamas and CIMB Bank Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku on March 2021 and November 26, 2021.

On February 22, this year, Adam Radlan was once again charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects.

Then on February 28, he was charged with soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama