KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) is exploring the potential use of hydrogen technology, particularly in the mobility sector.

In a statement, the ministry said it will hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies to raise the adoption level of hydrogen technology, further creating a group of end-users in Malaysia.

Mosti held a demonstration session in the lobby of the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry today.

Also present were Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The purpose of this session is to share the potential of hydrogen technology, especially in the mobility sector.

“The country’s commitment is to achieve net zero carbon emissions as early as 2050. This is in line with the objectives as outlined in the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR),” said Mosti.

The ministry said it is also expected to partner with the private sector to build a mobile hydrogen refuelling station, which will underscore the abilities and expertise of local talent to lead in the hydrogen economy. — Bernama

